Police chase ends with two men in custody for robbing multiple Walgreens Drug Stores

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Two men are being held on bail after robbing multiple Walgreens Drug Stores and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Wednesday, October 21 police were notified of a theft at a Walgreens Drug Store at 102 West Vandalia St. at about 2:30 a.m.

Edwardsville police said while they were processing the crime scene, “they were made aware one suspect in the burglary had been apprehended by officers of the Maryville Police Department.”

The other suspect was able to escape. Timothy J. Headrick drove away in a 2008 Lexus, but a short time later he crashed the car at a round-a-bout in the 7000 block of Illinois State Route 162 in Maryville. Headrick fled on foot from the site of the crash.

Court documents said Headrick carjacked a Nissan Truck in Troy, Illinois and kidnapped a man “knowingly by force or threat of imminent force.”

The carjacking led multiple police departments on a high-speed chase into Illinois.

Court documents said Headrick led police on a high-speed chase, going 21 miles per hour of the speed limit.

The man that was carjacked is hospitalized after fracturing his skull and suffering a brain bleed. He jumped out of the truck to freedom near Illini Drive near Sam’s Club.

Andrew L. Walker is being held on $100,000 bail for robbing three Walgreens Drug Stores all in Madison County, Illinois.

Headrick is being held on $250,000 bail for aggravated kidnapping, vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and robbing three Walgreens Drug Stores all in Madison County, Illinois.

