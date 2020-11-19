Police chase from Florissant to Ferguson causes I-270 traffic back-up

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A police chase ended in a crash near I-270 Thursday.

St. Louis County Police tell FOX 2 that they were called for a report of a shooting at around 1:30 pm in the 1000 block of Dividend Park Drive in the North County Precinct. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers spotted a Nissan Maxima matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle near Lucas and Hunt Road and Halls Ferry Road. They tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver took off.

Officers chased the suspect’s car for about 20 minutes to the 3400 block of Pershall in Ferguson. The suspect drove off of the road, disabling the vehicle. The location of the crash is near I-270 and there was a traffic back-up in the area.

Two men in the vehicle are now in police custody. No one was injured in the accident. Police found two guns in the Nissan Maxima. The car was also reported as stolen.

The man injured in the shooting has been taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Images from digital reporter Aprylete Russell: