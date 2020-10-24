Police chase from Illinois to north St. Louis County ends in a car crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Illinois State Police Department is investigating a police chase that began in Madison and ended in north St. Louis County Friday night.

During the pursuit, the car crossed the McKinley Bridge into St. Louis going westbound on I-70. The car was going about 100 mph.

The driver exited on Lucas and Hunt Road and drove through several neighborhoods.

Police say the chase began around 7:45 p.m. and ended just after 8 p.m. when the driver crashed at Natural Bridge road and Lawler Drive.

It is still unclear why the police chase started.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was wanted for weapon violations and traffic tickets.

The investigation is ongoing.

