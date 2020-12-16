Police chase stolen Jeep Cherokee

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a pursuit in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.
Police started chasing a stolen Jeep Cherokee at about 7:00 p.m.
They say the driver was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, car theft, and drug possession. The chase ended on Thorpe near Overland.
