Police chase stolen Jeep Cherokee

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a pursuit in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

Police started chasing a stolen Jeep Cherokee at about 7:00 p.m.

They say the driver was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, car theft, and drug possession. The chase ended on Thorpe near Overland.

