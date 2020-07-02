Police chief shot in Reagan assassination attempt retiring

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – A suburban Chicago police chief who was wounded in the assassination attempt on then-President Ronald Reagan is retiring after nearly half a century in law enforcement.

Tim McCarthy, who has served as Orland Park’s police chief for 26 years, is retiring Aug. 1.

McCarthy says he wants to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

While serving for eight years in the Secret Service’s Presidential Protective Division, McCarthy was shot in the chest in 1981 when John Hinckley Jr. opened fire on Reagan.

Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell will be appointed interim police chief following McCarthy’s retirement.