Innocent man dies months after random St. Louis County gas station shooting

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – The search continues for the suspects who killed a 25- year-old man who died almost two months after he was shot at Spanish Lake gas station. Police believe Sterling Beasley was an innocent bystander.

Police found that two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 12100 block of Bellefontaine Road at around 10:30 pm on September 10. A 25-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 41-year-old man was shot in the hand. They were both taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old man, identified as Sterling Beasley, was taken to the hospital after complications from his gunshot wound to the hip starting flaring up on November 5. He died a week later.

Investigators do not believe that the men were the intended targets of the gunfire. They were simply getting gas when they were shot. Police say that the shots were not even fired in the immediate vicinity of the location.

Police would like help to find the person or people who fired the shots. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. But, the randomness of the shooting will make that investigation even more difficult.