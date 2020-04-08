Police departments seek to protect officers from coronavirus while taking a cautious approach to minor offenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Tonight on You Paid For It, investigator Elliott Davis talked to the head of the St. Charles County Police Department about the steps his department is taking to protect police officers during this coronavirus crisis. Chief Kurt Frisz said that officers have personal protective equipment that they can use in threatening situations. That includes masks, gloves, sanitizer, and a full protective bodysuit if needed.

The chief also says there's a change in policing. Chief Frisz says officers are no longer stopping people for minor violations. That limits contact and reduce the chances of exposure. He says police are still enforcing serious violations but are taking a step back on things like some traffic violations. Police in other departments in St. Louis Metro Area and in the Metro East are doing the same thing, taking a more cautious approach when it comes to low-level offenses.