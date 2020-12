GRANITE CITY, Ill. – An early morning traffic stop in Granite City led to a brief police chase.

Officers stopped the driver just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, but he then sped away and crashed into a fence at Nameoki Road and Victory Drive.

He got out and ran, but was stopped by police dogs.

On the scene of a police chase in Granite City – Nameoki Rd @ Victory Dr details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/owM2PTJNAq — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 29, 2020