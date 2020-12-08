Police escort fallen Moline Acres sergeant killed in line of duty

ST. LOUIS- An escort this afternoon for the body of a Moline Acres police officer killed in the line of duty.

Police officers from several area departments escorted Sgt. Herschel Turner’s body from Barnes Jewish Hospital in the Central West End to the Reliable Funeral Home.

Sgt. Turner was helping the Bellefontaine officer with that traffic stop, when a suspect in a stolen vehicle crashed into Turner’s patrol car.

Another Bellefontaine police officer who was chasing the stolen car came over a hill and couldn’t avoid the crash scene.

The officer swerved the avoid the crash and hit Turner on the sidewalk, head-on.

Turner had been with the Moline Acres Police Department since 2015, but had been serving as an officer for 22 years.