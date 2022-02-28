Police: Father charged after punching 3-month-old baby in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. — Police said a man lost his temper and punched his 3-month-old baby, severely injuring the child in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Dominic Wacker, 27, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Monday and admitted to hitting his baby, according to the O’Fallon Police Department. He said the infant was not breathing at the time.

When officers arrived at the scene, they immediately performed life-saving measures on the baby. First responders regained a pulse and transported the infant to a hospital. The child is in critical condition.

Detectives said the baby suffered from colic, or intense crying, which led the father to lose his temper and punch and shake the baby.

Wacker was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, resulting in serious physical injury. His bond was set at $75,000, cash only.

“This is a tragic and preventable event,” the O’Fallon Police Department said in a statement. “We want to take the time to remind parents and caregivers of a local group, the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, who is prepared and ready to step in when parents and caregivers need a break.”

For more information, visit: www.crisisnurserykids.org