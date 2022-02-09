Police ID vehicle connected to Maplewood homicide

ST. LOUIS–Homicide detectives have released the name of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed in the suburb of Maplewood Tuesday afternoon, in what they say is the first incident of this kind there since 2010.

Authorities say they found Jakobe Bass in a parking lot on the 2600 block of Bellevue around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police released still images of a vehicle that detectives say is tied to the investigation. It is a maroon-colored Toyota Sienna XLE from between 2006 and 2010, with chrome trim.

“Bang, bang, bang! Seven shots,” a resident told FOX2 Tuesday night. “I thought it was somebody’s car muffler. On the side street, I saw a dark red or maroon minivan with the side door open.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000.