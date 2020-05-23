Police ID victim of shooting in North County apartment complex, juvenile suspect in custody

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a 36-year-old man who died after being shot at a  North County apartment complex Friday morning.

According to police, Jarvis Childress, 36, was shot inside an apartment in the 11100 block of Riaza Square around 11:00 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A juvenile suspect is now in custody in connection with a fatal shooting. Investigators later determined that it appears Childress was assaulting someone when the suspect shot Childress.

No additional details are available at this time.

