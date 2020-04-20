Police ID woman killed in south St. Louis murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 55-year-old woman in south city.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting took place Sunday around 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, located in the Gate District.

Police found the victim and suspect inside a residence with gunshot wounds. They were both declared dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Pauline Mondaine-White. The suspected shooter was identified as 58-year-old Orlando White.

As of Monday, St. Louis City has recorded 46 homicides, compared to 48 homicides at this same time last year.