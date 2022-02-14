Police identify 2 killed after SUV crashes into Schnuck’s in south St. Louis

Emergency crews are responding to a south St. Louis Schnucks where a car crashed into the building on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the two people who died when an SUV crashed into a Schnuck’s grocery store in south St. Louis last month.

David Stripe, 77, of St. Louis County, and Cathy Henry, 67, of Crestwood were killed in the crash on Jan. 28. Stripe was the driver and Henry was the passenger.

Police said Stripe was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee through the parking lot at a low rate of speed. The vehicle suddenly accelerated toward the building and hit a concrete pillar. The vehicle then rolled onto its right side and slid into the glass entrance doors.

Stripe and Henry were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt during the crash. Police are still investigating and have not released any further details.