Police identify 3 shot to death in Walnut Park house

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified three people found shot to death in a north St. Louis home earlier this week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police have identified those killed as 29-year-old Kelsey Jackson, 36-year-old Jabari Randolph, and 40-year-old Jerome Randolph.

Their bodies were discovered Tuesday night after officers were called just after 9 p.m. to a home near the border of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods for reports of a shooting.

Police say about an hour later, a man was found fatally shot in the head a couple of blocks away from the home. Police have not said whether the two shooting scenes are related, and no arrests had been reported in either case.