Police identify brothers killed at St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police have identified the brothers found dead inside an apartment last night. Police say 36-year-old Michael Goodwin and 35-year-old Myron Goodwin died in the shooting.
St. Louis County Police say the shooting happened at the Lackland Plaza Apartments off St. Charles Rock Road. County police officers responded to calls about a shooting. When they arrived at the complex, officers heard gunshots from inside an apartment.
Officers could not contact anyone inside the apartment so they set cordoned off the area and requested the county’s tactical unit for assistance. The tactical unit could not get a hold of anyone in the apartment either.
Authorities eventually entered the apartment and found the bodies of two men.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or—to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward—call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.