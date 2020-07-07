Police identify couple found dead in a St. Charles apartment

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in an apartment last Thursday at around 12:30 pm in the 3300 block of Remington.

They have been identified as Shirley Hendrick, age 21, and Darnell Randall, age 32, both of St. Charles, Mo. Police say the couple was in a relationship.

Both Hendrick and Randall died from gunshot wounds. Two 9mm handguns were found by investigators at the scene.

The St. Charles Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances of this incident. If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.