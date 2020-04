NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA--As Louisiana's COVID-19 cases surge, the state and the hard-hit city of New Orleans are moving fast to address the crises. Monday, the new New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will open up 1000 beds for coronavirus positive patients. The medical center will not accept walk-ins. The center is designed for coronavirus patients that will be transported from the Hospitals that are not in a "fragile" status.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor, Bille Nungesser says the overall feeling in New Orleans is eerily familiar the past saying, "It's the same feeling the only difference is there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You got to figure, Katrina, Gustav, Ike, Issac, the oil spill, the floods of 2016, with 57 of the 64 parishes flooded, We've seen just about everything except this. This medical facility shows how well we work together as a team, both local and state government officials, to get the job done."