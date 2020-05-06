Police identify man killed in I-44 shooting with Webster Groves officer

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The man who was killed after shooting at an officer on I-44 Tuesday night has been identified. St. Louis County Police say that 23-year-old Qavon Webb’s family have been notified about his death. He lived in north St. Louis County.
The shooting started when officials say two Webster Groves police cruisers responded to a call for a stranded driver along I-44 near Elm. They tried to make contact with a person in the vehicle. Webb then allegedly started firing at the officer. The officer returned fire, both the officer and suspect were struck several times by gunfire. Webb later died from his injuries at the scene.
The 36-year-old officer made a tourniquet for himself to help stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by the other officer. The wounded Webster Groves Police officer is now out of the hospital following Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting.