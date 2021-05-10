Police identify man found dead in parking lot; still searching for shooter

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Police have identified the victim from a weekend shooting. Terrion Alexander, 22, died in the shooting on Woodstead Court Sunday.
Police say they found Alexander’s body in a parking lot Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.