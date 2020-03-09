Police identify victim in Walnut Park East homicide

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified the victim in the city’s most recent murder.

According to a police spokesperson, the killing occurred Sunday around 6:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of Gilmore Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police found the victim, 27-year-old Christopher Alexander, in front of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned Alexander was shot during a confrontation. The suspected shooter, a 39-year-old, fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact St. Louis police or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

St. Louis police said this is the 25th homicide of 2020. At this same time last year, the city had recorded 26 homicides.