ST. LOUIS – A 2-year-old child arrived at an area hospital just before 11:00 p.m. Friday after being shot, according to police.

The toddler was shot in the foot on Rosalie Street & Carter Avenue in north St. Louis.

The toddler is expected to survive, investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.