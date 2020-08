ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Ventura Drive and Kappel Avenue in north St. Louis County.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000

