ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was grazed by a bullet overnight in South City.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. along Kingsland Avenue and Giles Avenue. Police say the bullet grazed the victim in her back.

She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

