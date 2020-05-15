Police investigate cause of death of man found dead along I-70

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday morning near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.

According to authorities, the man’s body was found just after 3:00 a.m. on an exit ramp along westbound I-70 near West Florissant.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

3:16:00AM

I 70 WB / West Florissant

Homicide

Male victim located deceased on the side of 70 WB. pic.twitter.com/p48vhz8e2j — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 15, 2020