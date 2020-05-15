Breaking News
IL: 3,928 deaths/ 87,937 cases; MO: 562 deaths/ 10,317 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Police investigate cause of death of man found dead along I-70

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday morning near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.

According to authorities, the man’s body was found just after 3:00 a.m. on an exit ramp along westbound I-70 near West Florissant.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News