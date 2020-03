Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after being dispatched to a reported shooting in the early morning hours.

Police say the man was shot several times just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Maple venue near Kipp Victory Academy.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name and it is not known who shot him or why.