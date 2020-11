ALTON, Ill. – Police are investigating a robbery at a Walgreens in Alton early Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call just after 3 a.m. about a person demanding money at the Walgreens on 1650 Washington Ave.

The suspect reportedly left the store in a Honda with Missouri plates.

The 24 hours Walgreens is temporarily closed as police investigate.

