CENTERVILLE, IL - Police are investigating a fatal wreck in Centerville Illinois.

The crash happened Wednesday morning sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Bond Avenue

We are still working to learn what led up to the wreck, as well as the identity of the driver that was killed involved.

This is a breaking story. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.



