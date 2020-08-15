Police investigate fatal crash on Clayton Road in Richmond Heights, MO

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident that happened at Big Bend Boulevard and Clayton Road at about 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Early investigation suggests that a single car traveling east bound on Clayton Road lost control and struck the medical building at the southeast corner of Clayton Road at Big Bend.

At least two of the people in the car died in the crash.

This investigation is ongoing and information is limited at this time. Please expect traffic delays as this investigation continues.

