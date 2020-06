ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a deadly crash early this morning in north st. lLouis.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. an SUV overturned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Cass Avenue. When officers arrived they found the driver dead inside.

The road was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.