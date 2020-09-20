Police investigate homicide at apartment complex

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday in the7300 block of Burrwood Drive at 10:38 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound. They found him laying in the “front courtyard of the apartment complex.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect has been taken into custody. He was found at the scene.

The investigation is being lead by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. So far, they’ve found that “a dispute occurred between family members. The argument escalated and one of the individuals shot the other.”

FOX 2 will have more information on this investigation as it becomes available.