Police investigate killing of 19-year-old Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police say a 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Springfield. Television station KYTV reports that the shooting happened early Friday, just after midnight Thursday, in a home near Lafayette Park.

Police say the initial call to 911 reported a drive-by shooting. But investigators say questioning of the victims’ three roommates later revealed that the shooting was accidental. Police say the victim was shot in the stomach and died on the way to the hospital.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name or detailed how the shooting is believed to have occurred. Police continued to collect evidence at the scene Friday morning.