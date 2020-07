EAST ST. LOUIS – Heavy police presence remains outside an East St. Louis nightclub after reports of a police-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside the ‘Da Beno Club’ on State Street near north 68th Street.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis officers are on the scene combing the area.

No other details are known as of 5:00 a.m. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.