ST. LOUIS – A man has died and an infant is injured after multiple people were shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of North Kingshighway and Lillian Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Investigators tell FOX2 that one man has died, one child is injured and two other women were also shot after 5 p.m.

Investigators say the infant suffered a graze wound and has non-life-threatening injuries. One woman shot is in serious condition and another woman shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.