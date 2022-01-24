Police investigate robberies at two separate St. Louis churches Sunday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating two robberies that happened at separate churches Sunday morning.

The first robbery happened at the Life of Jericho Baptist Church on St. Louis Ave. around 10:06 a.m. Police say the victim told them she was sitting in her vehicle in the church parking lot when a man opened the passenger side door, pointed a gun at her head, and told her not to move. The suspect took the female victim’s purse and diaper bag and ran off. The victim was not injured.

The second incident happened around 10:50 a.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church on Theobald Street. That’s where police say a 73-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were walking out of church when they were approached by a male suspect in his late teens. Police say that teenager pointed a gun at the man and demanded his keys. The victim handed over the keys to his 2013 Lexus LS450 and the three suspects drove off.

Police say they have not been informed that these two incidents are connected at this time. The two churches are about 5 miles apart from each other.