Police investigate shooting and crash along I-70

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in north St. Louis.

Investigators say the male victim was also involved in a crash along westbound Interstate 70 between Grand and Adelaide but believed the shooting happened somewhere else.

The circumstances around the shooting are unclear.

No word on how badly the man was wounded.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

Shooting 70 West / Grand pic.twitter.com/kSfzyIG9k4 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 5, 2020