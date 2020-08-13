Florissant police investigate fatal early morning shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Police received a call just before 3:00 a.m. for a report of a person shot on Starlet Drive at Patterson Road. Upon arrival, they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner reports details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests had been reported.

