Police investigate shooting that sent one woman to hospital

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest around 10:15 p.m. Monday on Salisbury Street in north St. Louis.

Later, officers respond to a different shooting around 12:45 a.m. in north county. That shooting happened on Young Drive in Calverton Park. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. More details will be posted as this story develops.

