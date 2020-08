Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of Blair Avenue.

Police said 43-year-old James McGregory was shot and killed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They found him sitting in his car unresponsive.

EMS pronounced McGregory dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.