BERKLEY, Mo. – Police are searching for the gunman after two people were shot Wednesday night in Berkley.

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:00 p.m. inside a house on Airport Road near Newell Drive.

Police have not released any information on their conditions or if any arrests have been made. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

St. Louis county police are assisting the Berkeley Police Department with the investigation.

