ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police officers are investigating multiple shootings, leaving one man dead, that happened Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

A man was fatally shot in the 4700 block of Labadie around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Police say when they arrived at the scene they found the victim, 52-year-old Jimmie Trussell, inside his vehicle suffering from puncture wounds.

EMS took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Another shooting happened a little before 9 p.m. Saturday at North Broadway and Halls Ferry. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man who stated he was riding his bike in the area when a black vehicle drove by and the people inside started firing a gun out of the window.

The victim said he felt a sharp pain in his lower back and went to the 8300 block of Church to contact police. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Mimika. Officers got the call after the victim was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. She told officers that she was riding in the passenger seat of her cousin’s vehicle when an unknown suspect fired shot at the car, striking her on her hip.

The investigation is ongoing.