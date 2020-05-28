Breaking News
IL: 5,083 deaths/ 114,306 cases; MO: 696 deaths/ 12,492 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Police investigating 3 separate shootings in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Police in southeastern Missouri are investigating at least three separate shootings in Cape Girardeau that happened within an 8-hour period. Television station KFVS reports that the first shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, when officers found a man who had been shot in the back in a parking lot.

Police were called out again at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a neighborhood where a man was several times outside of a home. And shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, police say a woman was shot in the stomach inside her home during a disturbance with someone she knew. Police say none of the shootings were related. Authorities did not give the medical conditions of those shots.

