Police investigating a 17-year-old shot and killed in the city of Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide of a male in his late teens. The shooting happened in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard in the City of Jennings.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old De’Marion Jones.

On February 26 at around 10:45 a.m., police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call. When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that a shooting had occurred inside the business. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries but was pronounced deceased.

The suspect fled the scene.

Detectives say the investigation has revealed the suspect and victim were known to one another.



The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.



Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.



To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.