St. Louis County—Police are investigating a homicide involving the death of a teen.

On September 23, 2022, at 3:52 p.m., St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to an accident in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road.

They located a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. Two individuals were inside the vehicle. A teen was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The other passenger suffered minor injuries related to the traffic accident.

The victim was brought to an area hospital and pronounced deceased. The deceased victim is identified as Tayvion Whitby, 16, of the 4500 block of Morganford Avenue, St. Louis, MO.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Edlor and was the result of a robbery.

The investigation is active at this time.