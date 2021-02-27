Police investigating a suspicious death on MetroLink train at Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police report a suspicious death on a MetroLink train.

A little before 5 a.m., police officers from the St. Louis Airport Police Department responded to a call for an unconscious person on a train at Terminal 1 at Lambert Airport.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives noticed no evidence of foul play and the deceased did not have any obvious trauma to his body.

This investigation remain very active at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.