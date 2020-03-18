Police investigating after juvenile found shot to death in Northwoods home

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

NORTHWOODS, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investing after a juvenile was found dead inside a St. Louis County home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the home located in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive for reports of shots fired. When police arrived they found a female victim, about 12 years of age dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are evaluating the possibility that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. Police say her family, including one adult and another juvenile, was home at the time of the incident.

St. Louis County police have joined the Northwoods Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477)