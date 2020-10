ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a shooting in north St. Louis.

Around 12:00 a.m. police received a call that a man was shot. Police said the man was shot on Gilmore Avenue at Harney Avenue.

At this time, police said the man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

10/14/2020 11:40:00PM

5500 Gilmore St Louis

Male victim shot outside of this location, conveyed to area hospital by EMS. pic.twitter.com/f8GNo9c7Bq — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 15, 2020