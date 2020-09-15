Police investigating after person found shot in leg

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday morning.

Police say around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a shooting on Vista Avenue near South Boyle in west St. Louis.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Few details have been released about the shooting.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

9/15/2020 12:45:01AM

4200 block of Vista St Louis Missouri

