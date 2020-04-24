Police investigating after woman shot and killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed in north St. Louis.

Investigators say the around 1:20 a.m. Friday they found a woman shot on Coleman Street near North Market Street. The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The name or age of the woman wasn’t immediately released.

There are no suspects at this time, police said. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

2400 block of Coleman Homicide

Adult female victim shot multiple times. Victim was transported to an area hospital where she died. Homicide assuming investigation. pic.twitter.com/hP9WBbD8uv — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 24, 2020