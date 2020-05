ALORTON, Ill. – Police are investigation a deadly shooting overnight in Alorton, Illinois.

A 28-year-old man was found around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday on McCallum Court, off of Alcoa Drive. He was lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS at the scene rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Illinois State Police are helping Alorton police with the investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.

Homicide Alorton —call came out at 1:05am for shots fired.

Police arrived- 4000 block of McCallum and found a 28 year old black male laying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was still alive and transported to hospital — where he died. pic.twitter.com/28rqqmKv12 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 13, 2020